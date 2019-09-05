US Open 2019: Rafael Nadal reveals he was struggling with stomach issues before quarterfinal vs Diego Schwartzman

Rafael Nadal made it to the semifinals of the US Open 2019 after a straight-set victory over Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinal of the tournament.

Nadal maintained his good form and is now en route to win his fourth US Open title. The win, however, wasn’t as easy as the 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 scoreline suggests as Schwartzman pushed him in the first two sets.

After the win, Nadal revealed that he had stomach issues before the match and he was dehydrated as well. As a result, he developed cramps in the forearm, which continued to his elbow and into the legs as well.

“I had stomach issues before match started,” Nadal said in the post-match press conference.

“And I became dehydrated which triggered cramping. First in hand, then forearm. Cramps continued to elbow and even into legs little bit. They started at the end of second set. After salt tablet kicked in, I felt better but knew he needed to finish the match quickly.

“Today was very humid day, very heavy day. Well, the body is in good shape, I think.”

However, he didn’t let that affect him as he qualified for his eighth US Open semifinal and is now favourite to win the Grand Slam.