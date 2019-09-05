US Open |

WATCH: Rafael Nadal applauds Diego Schwartzman after incredible rally during US Open 2019 quarterfinal

Highlights – Diego Schwartzman vs Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal qualified for the semifinal of US Open 2019 with a 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 win over Diego Schwartzman of Argentina.

But what seems a straightforward win for the three-time US Open champion wasn’t actually one as the 27-year-old Argentine gave his all to stop Nadal from making it to the last four.

During the second set with Nadal leading 5-1, Schwartzman produced one of the best rallies to take a point off the Spaniard and after winning the point, went on to win the next four games and level the set 5-5.

Here’s the Argentine’s incredible effort which saw him run all through the court and eventually win the point as well against one of the greatest of all times.

 

Nadal, who reached his eighth US Open semifinal with the win, will now face Italy’s Matteo Berrettini for a place in the final.

“I am super happy in the way that I accepted the situation. I accepted the challenge and just kept going, point by point. Here I am, in semifinals, and that’s super important for me. It means everything,” Nadal said after the match.

