WATCH: Rafael Nadal applauds Diego Schwartzman after incredible rally during US Open 2019 quarterfinal

Rafael Nadal qualified for the semifinal of US Open 2019 with a 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 win over Diego Schwartzman of Argentina.

But what seems a straightforward win for the three-time US Open champion wasn’t actually one as the 27-year-old Argentine gave his all to stop Nadal from making it to the last four.

During the second set with Nadal leading 5-1, Schwartzman produced one of the best rallies to take a point off the Spaniard and after winning the point, went on to win the next four games and level the set 5-5.

Here’s the Argentine’s incredible effort which saw him run all through the court and eventually win the point as well against one of the greatest of all times.

Ocean covers 71% of Earth, Diego Schwartzman has the rest locked down#USOpen #Nadal pic.twitter.com/SGHotBrUn9 — Guru Sports Media (@gurusportsmedia) September 5, 2019

Nadal, who reached his eighth US Open semifinal with the win, will now face Italy’s Matteo Berrettini for a place in the final.

“I am super happy in the way that I accepted the situation. I accepted the challenge and just kept going, point by point. Here I am, in semifinals, and that’s super important for me. It means everything,” Nadal said after the match.