US Open 2019: Fans laud Roger Federer for having 0 retirements in full career

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer was knocked out of the US Open 2019 after going down to Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 4-6, 2-6 in the quarterfinal of the Grand Slam tournament.

Federer was leading the match at one point but a back injury in the fourth set affected his gameplay and Dimitrov was quick to pounce on it and qualify for the semifinal. However, despite the injury, the five-time US Open champions didn’t retire from the match, maintaining his record of zero retirements in his career.

Here’s how fans hailed him for his incredible record.

 

