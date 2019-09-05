US Open 2019: Former World no.1 reveals why Federer is greater than Djokovic, Nadal

Former World no.1 Rod Laver has revealed why he thinks Roger Federer is greater than Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

The GOAT debate has seen people come up with all sorts of arguments in favour of their favourite players of the three. And now the 11-time Grand Slam winning Australian tennis great has had his say as well.

Laver said the amount of titles Federer has won tilts the debate in his favour and thus according to him, he’s greater than both Nadal and Djokovic. He added that the Swiss is the greatest of this era.

“You have got to go into the era. The era you are in, if you are the best of your era, that’s as good as it’s ever gonna get because no one is the best of all ever.

“They have been playing now for the last 12-15 years. You could say Roger because of the amount of events he has won, and the mere fact that he loves the game, and prepared to support it and do whatever he can to make it a better game.

“In that era, I tend to feel that Roger would probably be the number one,” he said as reported by Tennis World USA.