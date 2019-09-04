US Open 2019: Former world no.1 believes Nick Kyrgios should be suspended for his bad behaviour

Former World no.1 Rod Laver believes that Nick Kyrgios should be suspended for his bad behaviour at the US Open 2019.

Kyrgios, who was knocked out of the third round of the ongoing US Open, had called Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) a “corrupt” organisation. He lost to Andrey Rublev of Russia 7-6, 7-5, 6-3 to extend his run of not making it to a Grand Slam quarterfinal to five years.

Laver, who is the greatest Australian to have played the sport and an 11-time Grand Slam winner, said that his compatriot should be suspended for his comments. The ATP are yet to decide whether to fine Kyrgios or hand him a suspension.

“Whatever they have done hasn’t worked so far, so maybe a suspension is the only answer,” Laver said while in conversation with The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age in an interview in New York.

“I’m not sure he’s learned anything from any of the things that have gone on.

“Nick is Nick, unfortunately. He could have been, or still could become, a world champion because of his serving ability, his game. But his brain gets in the way. He doesn’t want to adhere to the conditions or the umpire,” he added.