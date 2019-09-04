US Open 2019 Diary: Svitolina goes 360, Simpsons star sees Medvedev reach semis

As temperatures rose at the US Open, those on court turned up the heat with some incredible performances at Flushing Meadows.

After the rains of Labor Day at Flushing Meadows, Tuesday saw the heat turned up on and off the court on day nine of the US Open.

As the mercury rose to leave spectators either basking in the sun or seeking shade, there were some scorching displays in the quarter-finals of the men’s and women’s singles.

Serena Williams needed only 44 minutes to see off Wang Qiang and reach the last four, while Grigor Dimitrov and Roger Federer thrilled the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd with an epic that ended with the 20-time grand slam champion being knocked out by the man once known as ‘Baby Fed’.

Omnisport’s man on the ground, Nicholas McGee, provides the details in our daily diary from New York.

EVERYBODY’S FREE (TO WEAR SUNSCREEN)

Forgetting your sunscreen in the hot weather is a nightmare scenario everyone wants to avoid.

But it’s not big deal if it slips the minds of spectators at Flushing Meadows, as the US Open have them covered.

Forgot yours? No matter. There’s plenty of free bottles to go around to make sure you’ll tan, not burn.

Needless to say, this was necessary pic.twitter.com/mcMxA80OFq — Nicholas McGee (@nicholasmcgee24) September 4, 2019

NOT MUCH EXCITEMENT FOR NAVARRO

Number one seed in the girls’ singles, Emma Navarro lost her second-round match on Grandstand to Oksana Selekhmeteva of Russia.

As a New Yorker who reached the final of the French Open and the semi-finals of Wimbledon, a more passionate crowd might have been expected to watch the 18-year-old.

However, the heat was clearly too much for one fan, who spent the contest lounging in the shade under the big screen.

It was an absolute scorcher earlier in the day at the #USOpen The heat was too much for one spectator during a Emma Navarro’s girls singles match, as he decided to take refuge under the big screen pic.twitter.com/dhBfUPiWOr — Nicholas McGee (@nicholasmcgee24) September 4, 2019

THE MAN OF A THOUSAND VOICES

Moe Szyslak, Chief Wiggum, Professor Frink, they all have one thing in common. They were all voiced by Hank Azaria.

The Simpsons star was inside Arthur Ashe Stadium to take in Daniil Medvedev’s four-set win over Stan Wawrinka.

As an actor with such great range, Azaria must have been impressed with the variety Medvedev demonstrated en route to a place in the last four.

While Daniil Medvedev was making his way into the last four, I caught up with the inventor of the Flaming Moe#USOpen pic.twitter.com/rk5aC91v6e — Nicholas McGee (@nicholasmcgee24) September 3, 2019

SVITOLINA GOES 360

Elina Svitolina reached the semi-finals on Tuesday by seeing off Johanna Konta.

Svitolina’s partner Gael Monfils could progress to the same stage of the men’s singles on Wednesday, when the Frenchman will take on Matteo Berrettini.

Monfils attracted significant attention earlier in the tournament with his 360 smash on match point against Marius Copil.

And the award for most dramatic match point reaction of the week goes to… @Gael_Monfils | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/36I9vCRTMg — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2019

Svitolina was asked about the possibility of her attempting one and, judging by her answer, it is highly unlikely the Ukrainian will be trying it against Williams.

“I have been practicing, as well,” Svitolina said. “Actually this morning I did it. Not as good, though. I turn and then I hit.”