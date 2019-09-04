US Open 2019: Grigor Dimitrov reveals when Roger Federer quarterfinal turned in his favour

Grigor Dimitrov qualified for the semifinal of the US Open 2019 after getting the better of Swiss great Roger Federer in a five-setter 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 4-6, 2-6.

Federer was battling a back injury but chose to play through the discomfort, which has earned him a lot of praise from Tennis fans. However, Dimitrov did exceptionally well to come back from two sets down to win the match.

Moreover, he was 2-1 down in the fourth set as well, but Federer was forced to take an injury break and the match turned on its head. Dimitrov revealed how after the third game of the fourth set, the match changed in his favour and he didn’t stop from thereon.

“I didn’t know to what extent his injury was or whatever was bothering him,” he said.

“But I think even when I lost that game, I was actually smiling going through the changeover because I was, that game must have hurt him a lot. For me, it actually filled me up.

“I tried to use that negative sort of situation into my positive. After that fourth set, I felt also he kind of needed a little bit of a break, as well.

“I kept on pushing through. I think in the first game in the fifth, I put so many returns back, pretty much all the returns, so he had to go. He wanted to keep the points really short. I used every single opportunity I had.”