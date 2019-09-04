US Open 2019: Roger Federer opens up on the possibility of winning another Grand Slam

Five-time US Open champion Roger Federer bowed out of the 2019 edition of the tournament after losing his quarterfinal to Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 4-6, 2-6.

Federer, as the Tennis great revealed himself, was struggling with a back injury throughout the gae=me but decided against giving up and finished the five-setter. However, this shouldn’t take anything away from the Bulgarian, who did exceptionally well to come back from two sets down against one of the best Tennis players of all-time.

After the encounter, Federer revealed the extent of his injury and when it started affecting him.

“Had a little bit this afternoon. That’s it. I was able to play. It’s okay. It’s how it goes. I tried my best. By far not too bad to give up or anything,” he said when asked about his injury.

“Grigor was able to put me away. I fought with what I had. That’s it. So it’s okay.

“I feel low, you know. Just disappointed as I thought I was playing well. Thought if I could get through I’d have two days off. I was playing with it (the back injury) the whole time, but I was able to play,” he added.

The 38-year-old was then quizzed about the possibility of winning another Grand Slam with age catching up with him along with the injury issues. He replied, “I don’t have the crystal ball. Do you?

“I hope so, of course. I think still it’s been a positive season. “Disappointing now, but I’ll get back up, I’ll be all right.”