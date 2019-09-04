US Open 2019: Roger Federer reveals injury concerns that affected him during Grigor Dimitrov quarterfinal loss

Roger Federer bowed out of the US Open 2019 after a quarterfinal loss against Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov in a five-setter 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 4-6, 2-6.

As was revealed by the Tennis great himself, he was struggling with a back injury throughout the match but chose to complete the encounter instead of giving up. Moreover, he was quick to shift the focus towards Dimitrov when quizzed about his injury immediately after the match.

During his post-match conference, the five-time US Open champion was asked for how long has the injury been affecting him. Federer replied that he felt an issue in the afternoon before the match but it wasn’t bad enough to give up.

He did add that a lot of it is down to the Bulgarian as well who came back from two sets down to clinch the five-setter and book himself a place in the semifinal of the tournament.

“Had a little bit this afternoon. That’s it. I was able to play. It’s okay. It’s how it goes. I tried my best. By far not too bad to give up or anything,” Federer said when asked about his injury.

“Grigor was able to put me away. I fought with what I had. That’s it. So it’s okay.

“I feel low, you know. Just disappointed as I thought I was playing well. Thought if I could get through I’d have two days off. I was playing with it (the back injury) the whole time, but I was able to play,” he added.