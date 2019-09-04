US Open 2019: Roger Federer’s straightforward reply to incredible Djokovic, Nadal Grand Slam stat after quarterfinal loss

Roger Federer was knocked out of the US Open 2019 after a quarterfinal loss against Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 4-6, 2-6.

The five-time US Open champion was carrying a back injury but decided to complete the match despite the visible discomfort he was in. Dimitrov, however, was fairly impressive and few would argue against the Bulgarian’s brilliance to come back after going two sets down against the Tennis great.

With Federer’s loss, the path is now clear for Rafael Nadal to win the 2019 US Open, which would be his fourth title win at the Grand Slam. Defending champion Novak Djokovic had to leave his round-of-16 encounter against Stanislas Wawrinka halfway due to discomfort in his shoulder.

This could be the first time after French Open 2018 that only one of the big three made it to the semifinal of a Grand Slam.However, with Nadal yet to play his quarterfinal, there is a chance that he might end up bowing out of the tournament as well. In that case, it’d be the first Grand Slam after 2004 French Open when neither of the three made it to the semifinals.

When quizzed whether this would have any effect on the tournament, Federer gave a short and clear reply that he doesn’t think the US Open, as a whole, would be affected much with the ouster of two of the ‘Big 3’.

“Not much” Federer said.