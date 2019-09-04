US Open |

US Open 2019: Roger Federer wins hearts with reply over injury claims during Grigor Dimitrov quarterfinal loss

Highlights – Roger Federer vs Grigor Dimitrov

Roger Federer was knocked out of the US Open 2019 after a quarterfinal loss against Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 4-6, 2-6.

The five-time US Open champion was carrying a back injury but decided to complete the match despite the visible discomfort he was in. Dimitrov, however, was fairly impressive and few would argue against the Bulgarian’s brilliance to come back after going two sets down against the Tennis great.

When quizzed about his injury after the quarterfinal loss, Federer gave a classy reply, which understandably won quite a few hearts. “I needed treatment on my upper back. But this is Grigor’s moment, not my body’s moment,” he said.

 

Dimitrov will now face Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in the semifinal of the US Open 2019.

Comments