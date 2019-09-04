Twitter reacts in shock as Roger Federer is knocked out of US Open 2019

Five-time US Open champion Roger Federer has been knocked out of US Open 2019 after losing his quarterfinal encounter against Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 4-6, 2-6.

Federer was struggling with a back injury and still decided to complete the match in a heroic gesture. However, Dimitrov was too good for the Swiss on the day and booked himself a spot in the USO semifinal.

Fans were clearly left heartbroken after the Tennis great’s loss and reacted in shock. Here’s how Twitter reacted to his defeat.

Roger Federer can’t play forever pic.twitter.com/duBVUW6UPI — Russell TripDubBrook (@Jhickness9) September 4, 2019

A highlight reel of this match but it’s just various people in the stands making deals with God so Federer doesn’t lose — Ava Wallace (@avarwallace) September 4, 2019

No fucking chance Djokovic plays one game in that fifth set with the same back injury. Fed finishes with class because that’s all he knows. Really sucks we’re denied Federer Nadal US Open Final again. — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) September 4, 2019

I just heard Federer lost as a -1000 favorite??? Is this true @BarstoolHubbs — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 4, 2019

I wouldn’t say I’m “deeply invested” in Federer winning but if he loses I’ll die — Sam (@danceremix) September 4, 2019

Why does it have to be Federer’a back that’s injured and not John McEnroe’s vocal cords? — Sean Kent (@seankent) September 4, 2019

Djokovic: shoulder

Federer: back

Wawrinka: sick

Thiem: virus Nadal fans trying to ward off the curse: #USOpen pic.twitter.com/ahx2ll603y — Trenton Jocz (@TrentonJocz) September 4, 2019

I will say this set is why people like Federer way more than Djokovic. Federer is in far worse shape than Djokovic appeared to be in, but he is sucking it up to play this match to the bitter end #Respect #USOpen — Tennis Pig (@TennisPig) September 4, 2019