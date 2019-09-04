US Open |

Twitter reacts in shock as Roger Federer is knocked out of US Open 2019

Five-time US Open champion Roger Federer has been knocked out of US Open 2019 after losing his quarterfinal encounter against Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 4-6, 2-6.

Federer was struggling with a back injury and still decided to complete the match in a heroic gesture. However, Dimitrov was too good for the Swiss on the day and booked himself a spot in the USO semifinal.

Fans were clearly left heartbroken after the Tennis great’s loss and reacted in shock. Here’s how Twitter reacted to his defeat.

 

