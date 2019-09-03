Rafael Nadal names who can win a grand slam outside of top-three

Rafael Nadal believes that Alexander Zverev is close to winning a grand slam title – in fact, he is sure that the German star is the closest to winning a grand slam, apart from the big three names in the sport – Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Nadal himself.

The 18-time grand slam winner backed the 22-year-old after his upsetting defeat to Diego Schwartzman in the US Open round-of-16. Zverev won the first set 6-3 but his Argentine opponent won the next three sets 6-2, 6-4 and 6-3 to win the match and seal the spot to face Nadal in the quarter-finals.

“He [Zverev] had issues but fought as hard as he could. Unfortunately, he lost but he could be a Grand Slam champion soon,” Nadal was quoted as saying.

The Spanish legend further discussed his upcoming match against Schwartzman in the US Open quarter-finals.

“Diego [Schwartzmann] is playing unbelievably well. He is one of the most talented players on our Tour, he has everything, amazing control, amazing speed,” the world No.2 said, before adding:

“He can hit shots very well and understand the game very well. I have already seen him playing a couple of matches in this tournament and he has been playing great.”

Quotes via Tennis World USA.