US Open 2019: Former World no.1 reveals secret behind Roger Federer’s slow start to the tournament

Former world no.1 Martina Navratilova has revealed the reason behind Roger Federer’s slow start to the US Open 2019.

The Swiss great lost a set each in both of his first two matches at the Grand Slam before roaring back to form in the third round and round-of-16 encounters against Dan Evans and David Goffin respectively.

Federer started the tournament with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win over India’s Sumit Nagal before dropping another set against Damir Dzumhur in the next round. Though he won the match 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4, there were doubts whether he would go all the way in the tournament.

However, he quashed all those doubts with two sumptuous victories one after the other. First, he got the better of Evans in the third round, 6-2, 6-2, 6-1, then dismissed Goffin 6-2, 6-2, 6-0. Talking about his slow start to the tournament, Navratilova said that the reason for it was more emotional than technical.

“I am not too worried, Dzumhur is a much more quality opponent, he had to play really good tennis and he is still shaking off the disappointment of Wimbledon,” she said as reported by Tennis World USA.

“He was not 100 percent ready at the beginning of the match but then when push comes to shove he puts it together. It’s more emotional than anything else. Physically he looks fantastic and he will turn up as determined as it goes.”