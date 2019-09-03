US Open 2019: Rafael Nadal reveals how he prolonged his career with a small tweak

Rafael Nadal has revealed how he prolonged his career by making a tweak in his serve after US Open round-of-16 win over Martin Cilic.

Nadal was talking to the media after a four-set win – 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 – over Cilic in the round-of-16 when he revealed that he has worked on his serve and as a result is hitting more aces than he did previously. Moreover, he stated this would help him have a longer career.

“I improved my serve especially over the last couple of years and this year a bit more.

“Happy with the way I am serving, especially the second serve. I increased the speed, which helps. I always knew I needed to improve my serve to try to have a longer career and that’s something we have been working hard on.”

Nadal hit a great winner on the net in the fourth set which has gotten everyone talking. Further expanding on the shot, Nadal said, “It’s easy to describe, but difficult to make. I don’t know, I think I followed the ball good because he had a good volley and I saw it, I ran fast to the ball and I saw at the last moment there would maybe be a small space on that side.

“I think it was the only way to win that point. I hit it well, but to hit that spot you need some luck.”