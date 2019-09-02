WATCH: Fans boo Novak Djokovic after he retires against Stan Wawrinka at US Open

It was a rather unfortunate day for Novak Djokovic, as the defending US Open Champion was forced to retire after a shoulder injury against Stanislas Wawrinka in the fourth round.

The World Number One looked uncomfortable from the very start, and the tenacity and power we expect from the Serbian was clearly missing, leading to the crowd getting a little nervy.

After Wawrinka bossed much of the match, it appeared Novak might be getting into the groove, but he shocked the audience in attendance as he suddenly embraced Wawrinka and revealed his final decision to the chair umpire.

Djokovic was retiring, and a shoulder injury was to blame, leaving the match abandoned at 6-4 7-5 2-1, and a spot in the quarter finals for his Swiss opponent.

Highlights – Novak Djokovic vs Stan Wawrinka

What’s surprising however, is that the multi-time Champion was then booed by a section of fans in attendance at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, which wasn’t a sight we see too often.

Djokovic retires.

This crowd is an ABSOLUTE disgrace of the highest order.

To boo the defending champion for withdrawing because of an injury he’s been suffering with for a while is pathetic even by their extremely low standards.#USOpen — Eshaan Koshal (@eshaan_koshal) September 2, 2019

It is no secret that seriously passionate tennis fans come to watch the US Open, but the act of booing can only be considered disgusting behaviour when Djokovic was clearly in a lot of pain.