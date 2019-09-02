US Open 2019: Below-par Ashleigh Barty crashes out

There will be no US Open quarter-final clash between Ashleigh Barty and Serena Williams after the Australian lost to Wang Qiang.

Ashleigh Barty crashed out of the US Open in the fourth round as she suffered a straight-sets defeat to Wang Qiang at Flushing Meadows.

French Open champion Barty had the chance to set up a mouth-watering quarter-final clash against Serena Williams with victory at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

However, the second seed was well below her best in a 6-2 6-4 defeat marked by 39 unforced errors.

Wang, meanwhile, displayed impressive character in reaching her first grand slam quarter-final.

She saved four break points in a 10-minute game to hold for 5-3 in the second set and was required to hold off two more as she successfully served out the win in an hour and 22 minutes.

Upset Alert Qiang Wang takes down world No. 2 Ashleigh Barty 6-2, 6-4 and grabs the first spot in the QF’s!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/uGYKbQ1nr8 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2019

“I’m very focused on court, I just tried to hit aggressive,” 18th seed Wang told ESPN on court afterwards.

Asked if she would be doing her homework by watching Williams’ clash with Petra Martic, Wang said: “I think that’s my coach’s homework. I just want to enjoy now.”