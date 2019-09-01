WATCH: Incredible moment Naomi Osaka consoles Coco Gauff after US Open win

The 2019 US Open saw the clash of two rising tennis stars when Coco Gauff met Naomi Osaka. The latter, who quickly shot to stardom and is now ranked number one in the world, beat her opponent and went on to console her after the match – a moment which won a lot of hearts.

World number one, Naomi Osaka, took little time in dismantling young Coco Gauff in the US Open 2019 Women’s Singled third round, as she beat her in straight sets. The Japanese tennis star beat her opponent by 6-3, 6-0 to set up a fourth round clash with Belinda Bencic.

However, while Osaka played some good tennis on the day, the match will be remembered by her gesture towards her opponent. As the audience applauded the world number one’s victory, she herself went to 15-year-old Gauff and consoled her.

Watch the video below:

Gauff rose to stardom during her incredible Wimbledon run, during which the teenager made it all the way to the fourth round before losing to eventual champions, Simona Halep. During her run, the youngster most notable beat Venus Williams, while also getting the better of Magdalena Rybarikova and Polona Hercog.

She follows it up with another third-round appearance in the US Open and will now aim for a better result in next year’s Australian Open.