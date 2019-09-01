Former US Open champion reveals plan to beat Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal cruised to the fourth round of the US Open after a routine win over Korea Republic’s Hyeon Chung. The Spaniard is among the favourites to win the competition but one former US Open winner has now revealed his plan to beat him.

Rafael Nadal beat Hyeon Chung in the US Open third round to set up a tasty encounter against former US Open winner Marin Cilic. The Croatian had some difficulty beating John Isner and spoke about it following the conclusion of the match.

“Just getting the return back on the 6-4 score. Just being in the rally, giving myself a shot to win the points. Just grinding it. You can’t do much when he’s serving like that. You have to just be positive and, you know, wait for your chance when it comes.

“Luckily it came at critical moment. I took it. That definitely influenced the match really a lot,” Cilic said. (via Tennis World USA)

When asked about his next opponent Rafael Nadal, Cilic recounted the pair’s history and revealed plans of his own to get the better of him.

“He’s definitely having a great season and playing really well,” he continued.

“We played quite a few times already. We know each other really well. Definitely it’s going to be on me on my own side of the court to try to serve well, be a little bit aggressive, and try to impose my game as much as I can.

“Obviously it’s going to be tough anyhow. I’m going to have to be ready for a tough battle. Hopefully, I’m going to win that one.”

The Fourth Round match between the two will take place tomorrow, September 2.