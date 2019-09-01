US Open 2019: Medvedev fined $9,000 for third-round New York meltdown

World number five Daniil Medvedev was fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct and $4,000 for a visible obscenity.

Daniil Medvedev has been fined $9,000 for the unruly conduct in his US Open win over Feliciano Lopez that saw him booed by the crowd.

Medvedev was given a code violation in the first set on Friday after snatching a towel from a ball boy’s hand. He responded by tossing his racket in the direction of the umpire’s chair.

Unseen by the umpire, Medvedev then directed a middle-finger gesture at the crowd, with the fans inside Louis Armstrong Stadium incensed after seeing him do so on the big screen.

Medvedev was jeered throughout the contest and after he wrapped up a four-set victory in the third-round clash.

The 23-year-old Russian seemed to revel in the boos and told the crowd: “The more you do this, the more I will win.”

He later told reporters his actions were brought on by the heat of the moment and said: “Hopefully I will do better next time.”

Medvedev was fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct and $4,000 for a “visible obscenity”, tournament officials said.

The world number five will look to put the episode behind him when he faces qualifier Dominik Koepfer on Sunday.

