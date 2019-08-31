US Open 2019: Novak Djokovic gives update on his injury after third-round win

Defending US Open champion Novak Djokovic has opened up on his shoulder injury after his third-round win over the United States of America’s Denis Kudla.

The Serb had picked up a shoulder niggle during his second-round win over Argentina’s Juan Ignacio Londero and had to take a break in between the encounter to nurse the injury. Despite the injury, Djokovic went on to win the match in straight sets 6-4, 7-6, 6-1.

Even against Kudla, the 32-year-old was unstoppable and defeated him in three sets as well with the scoreline reading 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. After the match, Djokovic opened up on his injury and whether it has improved with respect to the last match.

“It’s almost pain free. It was a little bit of pain but I am really pleased with the way it went. The situation is much much better than the last match so we will see tomorrow.

“I understand you guys want to know. I made a decision not to get into it, not to speak about it. Please understand me. I am very glad with the way it went, I am able to play and that for me is a huge bless because it was probably the complete opposite two days ago.

“It has been bothering me for a couple of weeks. I didn’t practice yesterday so I could give myself the best chance to play,” he said as reported by Tennis World USA.