WATCH: Rafael Nadal rescues trapped child at US Open, wipes off his tears

Rafael Nadal is currently taking part in the US Open 2019, hoping to end his season with another Grand Slam title in the bag. The Spaniard has had two straightforward ties so far, progressing into the third round with ease. However, it is an off-court moment, that has been his best showing so far.

Tennis star Rafael Nadal proved, once again, why he is admired universally when he saved a trapped child at the US Open championships. The child in question had been squished between the crowd hoping to get Nadal’s autograph. The Spaniard spotted him, lifted him up from his precarious position and even proceeded to wipe off his tears.

Nadal even signed the kid’s cap before signing a few more in the audience.

The Spanish tennis player faced John Millman in the first round and went past him with ease, winning by a score of 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. He was then scheduled to play Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round, however, an injury to the latter gave him a free pass forward. He will now face Kore Republic’s Chung Hyeon in the third round of the US Open 2019.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal earlier admitted that he hoped Roger Federer would make it to the final so that the two could play in a headline clash.