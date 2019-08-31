Being a big player brings with it certain advantages – better courts, better tv coverage, better schedule. However, Roger Federer was incensed when asked the same question again following his win over Dan Evans. Here’s what he had to say.

Roger Federer slammed claims that he influenced the schedule of US Open 2019, to put himself in an advantageous position. The Swiss star played Dan Evans in the third round of the competition, with the latter playing on back-to-back days. However, when accused of influencing the order of play, Federer had this to say.

“Not really. I don’t remember that I asked for something. Yeah, yeah,” he said. (via Express)

“It’s maybe nice to be out of the sun, as well, I don’t know, I thought. But I definitely didn’t do it intentionally.

“I don’t even know if the team asked for a day. I know there was questions to have a preference.

“But that doesn’t mean like, ‘Roger asks, Roger gets.’ Just remember that, because I have heard this s*** too often now.

“I’m sick and tired of it, that apparently I call the shots. The tournament and the TV stations do.

“We can give our opinion. That’s what we do. But I’m still going to walk out even if they schedule me at 4:00 in the morning.”

Roger Federer took little time in dispatching Dan Evans in his third round US Open tie. The Swiss tennis star beat the Englishman in straight sets (6-2, 6-2, 6-1) to march on to the fourth round. He will meet fifteenth seed David Goffin in his next match.