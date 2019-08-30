Rafael Nadal asks Roger Federer to reach US Open Final for headline clash

The US Open is underway with the first two rounds done and dusted. So far, the tournament has sprung up no major surprise, with almost all of the favourites passing through. Rafael Nadal hopes that that is the case throughout and that he and Roger Federer reach the final.

Rafael Nadal is hoping for a headline clash against Roger Federer in the US Open Final. The Spaniard, speaking ahead of the tournament, says that it is a complicated process and hopefully he and Federer will make it into the Final.

“Every year it’s more complicated that it happens,” Nadal said. (via Express)

“It’s a shame but we have to try to reach the final.

“I will do as much as possible and I am sure he will do it too.

“It’s a tournament that gives me a lot of energy.”

However, before he sets up a dream tie against Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer must go through a few more rounds. The Swiss tennis star beat Sumit Nagal in the first round and followed it up with a win against Damir Dzumhur, despite going a set down in both matches. He next faces Dan Evans in the third round while Nadal goes up against Chung Hyeon.