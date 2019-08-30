US Open 2019: Novak Djokovic reveals what he needs to play in third round after shoulder injury scare

Defending US Open champions Novak Djokovic suffered a shoulder injury scare during his second round encounter vs Juan Ignacio Londero.

The Serb wasn’t fully fit and had to take a brief break to get his left shoulder checked before deciding to carry on. Despite the injury, Djokovic won the match in straight sets – 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-1.

After the match, while in conversation with Sports Klub, he revealed the extent of his injury and went on to highlight that the pain needs to be reduced signigficantly if he plans to play the third round.

“The pain was almost unbearable at some point, I felt pain while tossing the ball. I hope that we will be able to reduce the pain significantly so that I could play the third round,” he said.

When asked whether the issue could hamper him in the long run, he said, “I don’t think so. We did ultrasound examinations and checks to show that there was no damage. We’ll do some more checks tomorrow (Thursday), so I don’t think it can be a problem in the long run, for example until the end of the season, etc.

“As things stand, judging by all the consultations and opinions of medical professionals, it seems like something that has come together, tuned in, and is such a nuisance. Considering that I am at the Grand Slam at one of the four most important tournaments of the year, it is a difficult situation, but we will find a way.”