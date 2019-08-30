US Open 2019: Roger Federer reveals what Player Council meeting which included Nadal, Djokovic discussed ahead of tournament

Roger Federer has revealed what was discussed at the ATP Player Council meeting ahead of US Open 2019.

Quite a few players, including the likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, sat for a meeting ahead of the Grand Slam in New York. The five-time US Open champion revealed that it was good to discuss about the sport and how it can be improved.

He added that the players talked about how they can help each other improve and the tour as well. Federer revealed it all in a press conference as reported by Tennis World USA.

“I think it’s always good to talk.

“How can we help each other? How can we help the tour? How can we help the sport grow? I think it is important to talk. The worst is in any politics or any tennis politics is if you just don’t talk. I think from that standpoint that’s a great thing.

“And I hope something comes out of it. If I can be of any help, I’ll be happy to do that. Being back on the council is good because I get all the information. I think that is important for me to give a proper opinion. It also brings Novak, Rafa, and me closer together, naturally, to be in a room.

“But then also away from it, we can’t prepare for meetings like amateurs and just not talk to each other and then walk up to the meetings and just, like, So what’s going on? And start taking decisions and voting and then it gets personal.

“So we need to be well prepared, and for that we need to meet and talk, and we will do that moving forward. But I thought the first meeting was pretty good. It was okay.”