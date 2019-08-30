US Open 2019: Roger Federer unhappy with the courts after second-round win at the Grand Slam

Tennis great Roger Federer has criticised the courts at US Open 2019 after his second-round win over Bosnian opponent, Damir Dzumhur 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.

Like his first-round encounter against Indian opponent Sumit Nagal, Federer started by dropping a set but made a good comeback to book his spot in the third round of the Grand Slam. After his victory, the Swiss opened up on how slow the courts at the US Open are this time and was clearly unhappy with the conditions.

He revealed that he was told that the courts would be faster this year but he doesn’t feel they are. The five-time US Open champion added that he hopes they would get faster and better as they get into the second week of action in New York.

“I did not expect to hit 15 to 20 errors in the first set and it’s basically the entire first set donated. My opponent forced me to do that, but I did get better,” he said as reported by Essentially Sports.

“Poor ball striking. It is a pretty dead court and you should feel the rhythm, the way you approach the ball and take the positives out of it. Once I lose the first set I do get better and which is a good thing.

“It used to be sort of a windy Slam. We don’t have that anymore unless they put me on the outside court. I have had some windiest matches here in New York and that has changed a lot. I do believe it’s slower than it has been in previous years.

“I’m not sure if it’s the balls or the speed of the court, but it’s definitely not on the faster side. This was like an indoor match so it’s great for ball striking, big servers. It’s medium at best.

“I also was told we are going to make it faster to last year. I don’t feel it that way, maybe I have to figure out how to play and how to get used to these conditions. To be quite honest, it reminds of the World Tour Finals. I hope the court gets faster in the second week and I hope to be there,” he added.