US Open 2019: Novak Djokovic was on verge of retirement during second round match at the Grand Slam

Defending US Open champions Novak Djokovic suffered a big shoulder injury scare during his second-round win over Juan Ignacio Londero.

The Serb won the match in straight sets, same as he did in his first-round win where he defeated RobertoCarballés Baena 6-4, 6-1, 6-4, but not before he was forced to get work done on his shoulder. Despite the injury break, Djokovic won the encounter 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-1.

After the match, he revealed that he had rarely experienced this kind of pain in his career and it wasn’t easy for him out on the court. He added that the injury caused him problems in his serve and backhands.

“It has caused hindrance to my game for sure tonight, especially with the serve and backhand. It was not easy to play with this kind of sensation, to be honest. I did not experience that too many times in my career,” he said as reported by Essentially Sports.

Djokovic will face Denis Kudla in the third round of the US Open and hopefully, an injury will not come in his way this time. He would want to maintain his perfect record of not dropping a set so far in the tournament and defend his title come 8th September.