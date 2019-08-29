US Open 2019: Novak Djokovic reveals he would plan tournaments in different way

Defending US Open champions Novak Djokovic has revealed that he would plan tournament in a different way to give players more rest.

While in conversation with Sport Klub, Djokovic was asked what would be the one thing he’d change in the sport of tennis. The Serb replied by saying he’d alter the calendar to give the players more time to rest and will have the Australian Open in March.

“Calendar, I would plan tournaments in a different way. I would give players more rest. I think it has no sense to have such a long break after the Australian Open.

“I would put Melbourne probably in March and I would give a two-month or two month-and-a-half off season. I would also make players have more time between the other three Slams so that French Open, Wimbledon and US Open are not that close,” he said.

Djokovic has won the first two rounds of matches at the US Open. He got the better of RobertoCarballés Baena 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 in the first round and followed it up with another near-perfect performance against Juan Ignacio Londero, getting the better of him in three sets as well – 6-4, 7-6, 6-1.