US Open 2019: Rain prevents play at Flushing Meadows

There will be no further play on the outside courts at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday due to poor weather conditions.

Poor weather conditions in New York meant action had to be paused midway through the day.

Serena Williams will still take to the covered Arthur Ashe Stadium to face Caty McNally after Novak Djokovic meets Juan Ignacio Londero.

Number two seed Ashleigh Barty will also be in action against American Lauren Davis at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Due to the weather, the Wednesday day session — Session No. 5 — has been cancelled for all matches on the outer courts.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/ePdWFUMGVj — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 28, 2019

Earlier in the day, Roger Federer moved into the third round by beating Damir Dzumhur on Arthur Ashe.

As he did in the first round against Sumit Nagal, Federer dropped the first set but raised his game to come through.