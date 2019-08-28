Nick Kyrgios slams ATP for being ‘corrupt’ after US Open win

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has divided fans with his behaviour over the years. The 24-year-old is considered to be among the most talented of his generation and has yet disappointed time-and-again with his off-field antics. His latest one included calling ATP corrupt for levying a hefty fine on him.

Nick Kyrgios has put himself under the watchful eye of the ATP once more, after he openly claimed them to be corrupt. Speaking about the fine he received following his meltdown in Cincinnati, the Australian tennis player blasted the organization.

“The ATP is pretty corrupt anyway. I’m not fussed about it at all,” Kyrgios said after his win over Steve Johnson. (via ESPN)

“I was fined $113,000 K for what? Why are we talking about something that happened three weeks ago when I just chopped up someone first round of a US Open?”

The 24-year-old had earned the wrath of the tennis world after swearing and spitting in the direction of the chair umpire in Cincinnati not too long ago, following which he was fined by ATP.

Meanwhile, Kyrgios continues to play in the US Open currently with no further statement or action from the organisation. The Australian beat Johnson in his first-round match and will next face Antoine Hoang.