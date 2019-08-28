Novak Djokovic’s ex-coach, Wimbledon winner wants to work with Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios has come to be known as the ‘bad boy’ of tennis. The Australian player has become infamous for his off-field antics, even more so than his on-field performances. However, Boris Becker, former coach of Novak Djokovic, says he would like to coach him.

Former Wimbledon winner and Novak Djokovic’s ex-coach, Boris Becker, has revealed his desire to coach Nick Kyrgios. The retired German tennis star had a successful stint as the coach of the Serbian, helping him win six Grand Slams and fourteen ATP Masters 1000 titles.

Becker now states that it would be ‘cool’ to coach Kyrgios, a player who he says is ‘not coachable’.

“I would like to coach him! I think that would be cool – a player who is not coachable,” he told Eurosport. (via Express)

“As a good coach, you have to face the challenge to find a way to communicate with your player. Whether I have to do this to me is another question.

“But if I just want to live out my passion for tennis, he would be the hottest player.

“If he has a good day he will beat Federer, he can beat Nadal and beat Djokovic already. He lacks consistency, continuity and discipline.

“But it is up to the trainer to teach him that it is worth it. As a player, you can live out by winning, even more than before.”

Kyrgios is currently taking part in the 2019 US Open, where he played his opening match against Steve Johnson. The Australian star beat his opponent in straight sets and is now up against France’s Antoine Hoang.