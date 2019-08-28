The 2019 US Open is underway with no major surprises or shocks so far. Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Serena Williams have all made it through to round two and will play their respective matches today. Below is the order of play in which they will appear on court.
Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Serena Willians, Karolina Pliskova, and Ashleigh Barty are just some of the big names in action on Day 3 of the 2019 US Open. The competitors will hope to continue their and go deep into the competition, with no major surprises so far.
Here is the US Open 2019, Day 3, order of play, along with the commencement time in SGT:
Arthur Ashe Stadium – 12 AM SGT, following day
Mariam Bolkvadze vs Karolina Pliskova [3]
Roger Federer [3] vs Damir Dzumhur
Novak Djokovic [1] vs Juan Ignacio Londero
Serena Williams [8] vs Caty McNally
Louis Armstrong Stadium – 11 PM SGT
Bradley Klahn vs Kei Nishikori [7]
Elina Svitolina [5] vs Venus Williams
Zhu Lin vs Madison Keys [10]
Lauren Davis vs Ashleigh Barty [2]
Borna Coric [12] vs Grigor Dimitrov
Grandstand – 11 PM SGT
Johanna Konta [16] vs Margarita Gasparyan
Hugo Dellien vs Daniil Medvedev [5]
Stan Wawrinka [23] vs Jeremy Chardy
Sofia Kenin [20] vs Laura Siegemund
Court 17 – 11 PM SGT
Alison Van Uytvanck vs Qiang Wang [18]
Petra Martic [22] vs Ana Bogdan
Denis Kudla vs Dusan Lajovic [27]
Reilly Opelka vs Dominik Koepfer
Court 5 – 11 PM SGT
Cristian Garin [31] vs Alex de Miniur
Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Zhang Shuai [33]
Maria Sakkari [30] vs Peng Shuai
Jenson Brooksby vs Nikoloz Basilashvili [17]
Court 10 – 11 PM SGT
Kristina Mladenovic vs Fiona Ferro
Feliciano Lopez vs Yoshihito Nishioka
Rebecca Peterson vs Dayana Yastremska [32]
Pablo Carrena Busta vs Ricardas Berankis
Court 13 – 11 PM SGT
Ons Jabeur vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich
Dan Evans vs Lucas Pouille [25]
Iga Swiatek vs Anastasija Sevastova [12]
Gregoire Barriere vs David Goffin [15]
Court 4 – 11 PM SGT
Karolina Muchova vs Hsieh Su-Wei [29]
Court 11 – 11 PM SGT
Pablo Cuevas vs Kamil Majchrzak
Court 12 – 11 PM SGT
Miomir Kecmanovic vs Paolo Lorenzi