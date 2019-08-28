The 2019 US Open is underway with no major surprises or shocks so far. Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Serena Williams have all made it through to round two and will play their respective matches today. Below is the order of play in which they will appear on court.

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Serena Willians, Karolina Pliskova, and Ashleigh Barty are just some of the big names in action on Day 3 of the 2019 US Open. The competitors will hope to continue their and go deep into the competition, with no major surprises so far.

Here is the US Open 2019, Day 3, order of play, along with the commencement time in SGT:

Arthur Ashe Stadium – 12 AM SGT, following day

Mariam Bolkvadze vs Karolina Pliskova [3]

Roger Federer [3] vs Damir Dzumhur

Novak Djokovic [1] vs Juan Ignacio Londero

Serena Williams [8] vs Caty McNally

Louis Armstrong Stadium – 11 PM SGT

Bradley Klahn vs Kei Nishikori [7]

Elina Svitolina [5] vs Venus Williams

Zhu Lin vs Madison Keys [10]

Lauren Davis vs Ashleigh Barty [2]

Borna Coric [12] vs Grigor Dimitrov

Grandstand – 11 PM SGT

Johanna Konta [16] vs Margarita Gasparyan

Hugo Dellien vs Daniil Medvedev [5]

Stan Wawrinka [23] vs Jeremy Chardy

Sofia Kenin [20] vs Laura Siegemund

Court 17 – 11 PM SGT

Alison Van Uytvanck vs Qiang Wang [18]

Petra Martic [22] vs Ana Bogdan

Denis Kudla vs Dusan Lajovic [27]

Reilly Opelka vs Dominik Koepfer

Court 5 – 11 PM SGT

Cristian Garin [31] vs Alex de Miniur

Ekaterina Alexandrova vs Zhang Shuai [33]

Maria Sakkari [30] vs Peng Shuai

Jenson Brooksby vs Nikoloz Basilashvili [17]

Court 10 – 11 PM SGT

Kristina Mladenovic vs Fiona Ferro

Feliciano Lopez vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Rebecca Peterson vs Dayana Yastremska [32]

Pablo Carrena Busta vs Ricardas Berankis

Court 13 – 11 PM SGT

Ons Jabeur vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Dan Evans vs Lucas Pouille [25]

Iga Swiatek vs Anastasija Sevastova [12]

Gregoire Barriere vs David Goffin [15]

Court 4 – 11 PM SGT

Karolina Muchova vs Hsieh Su-Wei [29]

Court 11 – 11 PM SGT

Pablo Cuevas vs Kamil Majchrzak

Court 12 – 11 PM SGT

Miomir Kecmanovic vs Paolo Lorenzi