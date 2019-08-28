US Open 2019: Former World no.2 gives his verdict on Federer, Nadal & Djokovic GOAT debate

Former world no.2 Alex Corretja has given his verdict on the greatest of all time debate between Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

The former Spanish tennis player, who reached the French Open final twice and won the Davis Cup as well, was quizzed about who he thinks is the best of the three players. Corretja was quick to say that all three of them have their own strengths and ‘each one is unbelievable’.

He went on to highlight how the three of them are different from each other yet are equally great.

“Each one is unbelievable. I do not know. I had never thought about it, because I see it being so far away,” he said in an interview as reported by Tennis World USA.

“I do not know how you can pick it but each one has something special and are brilliant. Rafa’s 12 French Open titles is something unusual and something you cannot overcome, Federer on the other side has this variety of having won many times in Wimbledon and New York, as well as Djokovic.

“They have accomplished unusual achievements. The three had to keep improving. When I faced Pete Sampras I realized that if I did not improve my return, against him I would suffer a lot. Against Agassi, the same thing with the foot movement and fitness; against Spaniards, I had to improve on clay because if I did not hit a winner they would defend very well.

“It’s about improving in order to make your opponents’ life a complicated one. When you coincide in an era with very good guys, you are forced to improve. Back in the day Federer could not find a way to beat Rafa, and the last times he perfectly did it on hard court.”

“Federer has something magical but he is also a very big hard worker and a very good professional who was able to handle the last years of his career to get in very good conditions,” he added.