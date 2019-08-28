US Open 2019: Toni Nadal reveals what Rafael Nadal is usually worried about when coming to the US

Rafael Nadal’s uncle and former coach Toni has revealed what the tennis great used to worry about on his tour to New York for the US Open.

While writing for El Pais, he revealed that the 33-year-old was worried about two things – the surface and how the balls would react on it and secondly, the draw. Toni added that they got the answer for the first question after their very first training session itself which made things easy going forward.

He further stated that he believes the draw for this year’s US Open is pretty good for the 18-time Grand Slam winner.

“I remember that every year, when we were reaching New York, Rafael was worried by two things. As a first thing, how the surface would be that year, if quicker or slower; if balls were heavier; if conditions were better or worse.

“We had this answer after the first practice session. ‘This year courts are very quick’, Rafael told me. ‘And balls, very difficult to control’ It’s clear that many times we confused our perspective with the reality, but what’s the key for players is how they feel, what their feelings are, if they are comfortable.

“Rafael’s second worry was the draw, if he could get confidence winning matches without having to go through bad times. This year the draw is pretty good. I hope he fits to the court conditions,” he wrote.