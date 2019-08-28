US Open 2019: Rafael Nadal reveals he offered Andy Murray his boat in Mallorca after first-round win over John Millman

Rafael Nadal has revealed that he offered Andy Murray his boat as the former Wimbledon champion continues his return to the singles arena through the ATP Challenger Tour event in Mallorca.

Murray qualified for the last-16 of the tournament by getting the better of Slovakia’s Norbert Gombos 6-3, 6-4. He is set to play Italy’s Matteo Viola in the next round.

Nadal revealed his offer for Murray after his first-round win in the US Open 2019 over John Millman 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. Here’s what the Spaniard had to say about the British tennis player.

All class from @RafaelNadal 👏 Take a listen to his message for @andy_murray…pic.twitter.com/VHPZx2uuSM — ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) August 28, 2019

“I think he used it already in the past, no? I just text him when I knew that he was going to play at the academy,” Nadal said.

“I just text him a couple of days ago saying, ‘if you need anything, just let me know. You want to go out with the boat or anything, I can help you, just let me know’.

“For us in the academy, it is great news that he’s there, of course. I saw the court yesterday where he was playing, it was full crowded. I think it’s great for him, great for us.

“For me personally, as I said a couple of times, happy for him. Honestly he did a lot of things to try to be back on court and keep playing tennis.

“The decision to go and play a Challenger is because he feels well, my feeling, the way that I see it. If you don’t feel it very well, you play normal tour and just let’s see how it goes.

“If one player like Andy is able to go and play a Challenger it’s because physically he feels well and he wants to play matches.”