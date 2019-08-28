Eugenie Bouchard trolls Maria Sharapova for first round US Open 2019 defeat vs Serena Williams

Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard has trolled Maria Sharapova for meekly surrendering against the great Serena Williams in the first round of US Open 2019.

Williams defeated former arch-rival Sharapova within 59 minutes with a 6-1, 6-1 scoreline on Monday which took her head to head record against the Russian to 20-2. Bouchard, who was present at the court to watch the match, tweeted, ‘I’m just here for the handshake lol’, taking a direct dig at Sharapova for not putting up a show against Williams.

I’m just here for the handshake lol pic.twitter.com/Xrs3co3NMX — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) August 27, 2019

Bouchard herself bowed out of the US Open after losing in the first round to 12th seed Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-3 in a match which lasted 74 minutes, only 15 more minutes than Sharapova vs Williams.

In the past the Canadian has accepted that she used to look up to the Russian, referring to her performance in the 2004 Wimbledon.

“Yeah, of course as a child I looked up to her and I remember watching her in the finals of Wimbledon (in 2004) and, you know, thought what she was doing was so cool and I wanted to do the same thing,” Bouchard had said.