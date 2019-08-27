Indian fans slam US Open announcer for disrespectful question to Roger Federer about Sumit Nagal

Sumit Nagal may have lost to Roger Federer in the first round of the US Open Championships 2019, but he most certainly won hearts after a spirited display.

Nagal won the first set against Federer, and fought right till the very end, losing in four sets but ensuring people remember his name for a long time to come.

However, a US Open announcer wasn’t feeling the same way after the match, and he questioned Roger rather bizarrely about whether he believed he was playing against Rafael Nadal because of the similarity in names. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram C’mon Roger, don’t play us like that 🤣 A post shared by US Open (@usopen) on Aug 26, 2019 at 10:43pm PDT

The Swiss maestro was calm as usual though and responded to the question in the best way possible.

“If we look up at the scoreboard, we change the ‘G’ and add a ‘D’, did you think for a second there that it was Nadal?,” the interviewer asked.

“No!” Federer replied.

“But may be for you guys and social media it is.”

Indian tennis fans have been quick to slam the rather odd question on social media, while praising the professionalism maintained by Roger Federer.

One fan wrote – “Isnt it disrespectful for other player who actually worked hard to get qualified to get chance to play in GS and his name getting changed in scoreboard even if he looses. Just saying. FED fan but i feel for any player.”

Another chimed in with – “Isn’t that even funny? Glad Roger gave the answer that he did.”

While one fan simply wrote – “stupid question.”

Safe to say Federer handled that like a true champ.