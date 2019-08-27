US Open 2019: Roger Federer showers praise on India’s Sumit Nagal, says he’s going to have a solid career

Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal might have been an unknown quantity less than a week ago, but his unbelievable performance against Roger Federer at the US Open has thrust him into the limelight.

Nagal shocked the tennis world after he won the first set against Federer in their first round match, before the Swiss fought back and won the next three sets.

Following the contest, the 38-year-old commended Nagal on a brilliant display, adding that he is going to have a “solid career”.

“I think he knows what he can bring. That’s why I think he’s going to have a very solid career. But, of course it’s not the game that comes out with the biggest surprises. It’s really consistent. I think he did it very well tonight,” Federer said.

“I guess maybe how he handled the moment,” Roger said about the standout feature in Nagal’s game.

“Never easy to come out and play your best. Even though it’s kind of what you live for, you dream about, playing on the big stage. So I think he did that very well,” he continued.

“I think his game is based on being really consistent, moving well, moving the ball around well. Sort of very much a clay-courter. That’s also the surface he’s basically played the entire year almost.”

It’s onwards and upwards for the 24-year-old Nagal from now on.