US Open 2019: Williams sisters cruise through, Barty rallies

Serena and Venus Williams lost three games between them as the American pair cruised through to the second round at Flushing Meadows.

Williams sisters Serena and Venus barely raised a sweat on day one of the US Open, while Ashleigh Barty dug deep to advance in New York.

Serena and Venus Williams lost three games between them as the American pair cruised through to the second round at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

Former world number one and French Open champion Barty survived a big scare, 2017 US Open runner-up Madison Keys eased into the next round but Angelique Kerber crashed out.

SERENA EXTENDS SHARAPOVA DOMINANCE

It was a ruthless performance from 23-time grand slam champion Serena Williams, who demolished Maria Sharapova 6-1 6-1.

Serena – who was at the centre of an infamous meltdown during last year’s US Open final – made it 19 straight victories over five-time major winner Sharapova.

Fellow American Caty McNally is up next for Serena after easing past Timea Bacsinszky 6-4 6-1.

.@serenawilliams downs Sharapova, 6-1, 6-1 on opening night at the @usopen! She moves to 19-0 in first rounds in New York–> https://t.co/lu5A0t9Cq0 pic.twitter.com/CA3Khihulg — WTA (@WTA) August 27, 2019

Two-time champion Venus Williams, meanwhile, routed Zheng Saisai 6-1 6-0 to extend her first-round record at the tournament to 21-0.

“I was happy with today, so I’m not going to ask for more,” said Venus, who faces Elina Svitolina after the fifth seed defeated Whitney Osuigwe 6-1 7-5.

As for 10th seed Keys, she kicked off her campaign with a 7-5 6-0 victory over Misaki Doi after 63 minutes.

A MUCH-NEEDED AUSTRALIAN WIN

Australian sport was reeling on Sunday when Ben Stokes and the England cricket team produced a stunning fightback in the third Ashes Test.

And it briefly appeared fans Down Under were set for further pain when Aussie star Barty remarkably fell 5-0 behind to Zarina Diyas in the first set played at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the tournament.

But Barty – a former cricketer – rallied 1-6 6-3 6-2 to provide a much-needed boost, having herself taken in Australia’s Headingley aberration.

“[England’s performance] was pretty good. Credit where credit’s due,” she said. “Stokesy was incredible.

“I think we missed some opportunities and my whole team were glued to it. I have an English trainer, as well. He’s had a fantastic 24 hours of feeding it to us and not letting us forget that result.”

ADDED NERVES AMONG CZECH MATES

Karolina Pliskova came through two tie-breaks in an all-Czech clash packed with breaks to beat Tereza Martincova – and the third seed cheekily blamed her opponent’s nationality for her nervy display.

“It was not perfect, but I’m through, so that’s important,” she said. “The first rounds they are always a little bit nervous, I would say, for most of the players.

“It doesn’t help that you play somebody from your country, because then it adds some extra nerves, which maybe would not be there if she’s from China or something.”

Unable to respond as Pliskova did, Kerber was a big opening-day casualty, losing 7-5 0-6 6-4 to Kristina Mladenovic.

Enjoyed every minute pic.twitter.com/lQvLIW2u4Q — Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) August 26, 2019

Meanwhile, Johanna Konta, who reached the last four at Roland Garros and the last eight at Wimbledon, was made to work for three sets by Daria Kasatkina, having appeared set for swift and stylish progress after taking the opener before prevailing 6-1 4-6 6-2.

Anastasija Sevastova consigned Eugenie Bouchard to a miserable 12th straight singles defeat, a run stretching back to February.