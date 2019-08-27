US Open |

US Open 2019: Twitter hails Sumit Nagal as he becomes first Indian to take a set off Roger Federer

Indian tennis player and world rank no. 190, Sumit Nagal impressed a lot of fans with his performance against the great Roger Federer in the first round of US Open 2019.

Though the Swiss went on to win the match 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4, it wasn’t before the Indian took the first set off him. Nagal, with a 4-6 first set win, became the first-ever Indian tennis player to take a set off Federer.

Before him, Rohan Bopanna and Somdev Devvarman had faced Federer in singles encounter but they failed to take a set off him. Here’s how Twitter reacted to the 22-year-old’s performance against the tennis legend.

 

