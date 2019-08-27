US Open 2019: Twitter hails Sumit Nagal as he becomes first Indian to take a set off Roger Federer

Indian tennis player and world rank no. 190, Sumit Nagal impressed a lot of fans with his performance against the great Roger Federer in the first round of US Open 2019.

Though the Swiss went on to win the match 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4, it wasn’t before the Indian took the first set off him. Nagal, with a 4-6 first set win, became the first-ever Indian tennis player to take a set off Federer.

Before him, Rohan Bopanna and Somdev Devvarman had faced Federer in singles encounter but they failed to take a set off him. Here’s how Twitter reacted to the 22-year-old’s performance against the tennis legend.

Sets won against Roger Federer at the #USOpen, an alphabetical index excerpt. …

NADAL, Rafael – 0

NAGAL, Sumit – 1

… — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) August 27, 2019

bt Rohan Bopanna 7-6 6-2 – @Halle 2006

bt Somdev Devvarman 6-3 6-3 – @Dubai 2011

bt Somdev Devvarman 6-2 6-1 6-1 #FrenchOpen 2013 (R2)

bt Sumit Nagal 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-4 #USOpen 2019#USOpen2019 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 27, 2019

Nagal has done the unthinkable. He takes the first set against the GOAT. #USOpen 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/J2lMOMM5lF — Vasu Kulkarni (@Vasu) August 27, 2019

The dream might be fading for Sumit Nagal but enjoying his spirit. Proud of you @nagalsumit — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 27, 2019

Well played Sumit Nagal. Winning the first set against Federer in your very first Grand Slam match is significant. 1.3 bn people will rally behind you the next time you take the court 🇮🇳 Keep it up! — Renjith Menon (@Tweetoloquist) August 27, 2019

Nagal played well. I wish to see more of him in future GS’s 😍 #USOpen — Daksh Shah (@Infecteddax) August 27, 2019

Didn’t expect him to win but he should be proud of the composer he showed against the goat in front of a large crowd. Bright future ahead. #Nagal #USOpen — Jitender Singh (@j_dhillon7) August 27, 2019

Nagal!! bro u won many fans today, way to go man 🇮🇳, after a long time we have got some talent in singles 💪#Federer #USOpen #FederervsNagal @usopen pic.twitter.com/w5BcJsFeY8 — Anup pote™ (@anup_pote24) August 27, 2019

Nagal played really well. We should be proud. — lottery pig (@BonChanxTae) August 27, 2019

Good things to come for Sumit Nagal hopefully! It was a gutsy performance from him! Should give him lots of motivation 😇🇮🇳#USOpen — Anuradha (@ann_ac22) August 27, 2019

#SumitNagal

Great intent shown by Nagal..definitely going to achieve great heights in the future.. pic.twitter.com/x5MXpJWKXH — hemanth kolishetty (@hemanthkol07) August 27, 2019

Not sure how many believed before today that Federer/Nagal would be much more suspenseful than Serena/Sharapova lol — Howard Chen 陈定豪 (@TheHoChen) August 27, 2019

Remember the name, Nagal! The fourth set was better than the first set he won!! — Ben Hur (@gbenhur) August 27, 2019