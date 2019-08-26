Roger Federer has a better chance of winning US Open 2019 than Rafael Nadal, as per probability

Statistics have allowed experts to make loose predictions on events up ahead. Not even US Open has escaped the statistical treatment, with the probabilities of potential winners being calculated. One Redditor has used the same tool to map out each participant’s chances of winning the tournament, throwing some surprise results.

Reddit user, ‘u/mbmccurdy’ has calculated each participant’s probability of winning the 2019 US Open, throwing some surprise results. According to the findings, third seed Roger Federer has a higher chance of winning the Grand Slam than second seed Rafael Nadal. Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, holds the top spot with the highest probability of wrapping up his season with another title win.

According to the calculations, Federer has a twenty-four per cent chance of winning the US Open this year. Nadal, on the other hand, has just twenty per cent, leaving him third on the list. Djokovic leads with twenty-five per cent, while Daniil Medvedev and Dominic Thiem are the outside choices with nine per cent and five per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, those findings are set to be tested on the court starting from August 26, 2019, with the tennis stars officially beginning their two-week-long journey. The final Grand Slam of the year is expected to be hotly contested between the ‘top three’ in Men’s Singles category especially, with Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic all looking to finish on a high note.