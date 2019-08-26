Roger Federer hints at favourites to win 2019 US Open; rules himself out of contention

The US Open 2019 starts today, August 26, with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic aiming to finish their year on a high. However, the Swiss tennis star believes that he should not be considered a favourite to win the competition and has even revealed who he thinks should be.

Roger Federer will begin his 2019 US Open campaign against India’s Sumit Nagal on August 26. However, the twenty-time Grand Slam winner believes he is not among the favourites to go on and win the competition in two-weeks time. He adds that he needs to approach the tournament likewise.

“I know it’s going to be tough,” Federer said. (via Express)

“I’m not coming in as the overwhelming favourite like maybe back in 2006 or 2007.

“I’m very much aware how I need to approach this tournament mentally.”

He continued by stating that although he may not be the outright favourite to win the competition, he does make up the group who is likely to do it, among the usual suspects, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

“It’s going to be a tough tournament to win, no doubt.

“I feel like I’m part of that group who can do it.

“What I’m very proud of is I’ve had a very consistent last year and a half since my back locked up on me in Montreal [in 2017].”

“It seems like the same guys are the favourites again this time around.

“It will be a surprise if anybody else won other than the guys I said.”

Novak Djokovic has two Grand Slams to his name so far this year, the Australian Open and the Wimbledon while Rafael Nadal won the French Open as usual. The pair, along with Roger Federer, will now look to wrap up their season on a high note.