Injury Forces Milos Raonic to withdraw from US Open

Canadian star Milos Raonic has withdrawn from the US Open because of a glute injury.

Raonic, 28, will miss his fourth major of the past nine due to the injury, which – according to Tennis Canada – is the same one that saw him retire during the Rogers Cup earlier this month.

The 21st seed was scheduled to take on Nicolas Jarry in the opening round.

Raonic’s spot in the draw will be taken by lucky loser Kamil Majchrzak.

The 2016 Wimbledon runner-up holds a 21-10 win-loss record this year, including reaching the Australian Open quarter-finals.