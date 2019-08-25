John McEnroe names one player who will cause trouble for Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal at US Open

The 2019 US Open is almost here. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic will once again head into the tournament as favourites to win the Men’s Singles category. However, tennis great John McEnroe has revealed one player who they should watch out for.

Tennis legend John McEnroe has named the one player who will cause trouble to Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic. According to the American, it is fifth seed Daniil Medvedev, that the trio should be wary of going into the tournament.

“You have to see the draw but [Dominic] Thiem seemed ready after Roland Garros and then he was very irregular,” said McEnroe. (via Express)

“[Stan] Wawrinka seems to be back. [Karen] Khachanov is progressing in his game.

“But if I have to stay with someone who can surprise me, Medvedev would say. It depends on how you manage your energy and if you reach the final rounds.”

Medvedev has been handed the fifth seed for the 2019 US Open and will face India’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran in the first round. Meanwhile, Roger Federer too is up against an Indian tennis player, debutant Sumit Nagal. Rafael Nadal, on the other hand, will be up against John Millman of Australia.

The competition is set to begin on August 25, 2019 (local) and will run on till September 7, 2019.