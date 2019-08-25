The fourth and final Grand Slam of the year is just around the corner. From August 25, 2019, several tennis players will embark on a two-week-long journey to win the grand prize. Among them are Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic, and the Swiss star has now analyzed the services of all three of them.

Roger Federer was given the task to analyze the serve and return aspect of today’s game. The Swiss tennis star did so with great effect, while also breaking down the services of his competitors Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and finally, himself.

“No returns no wins, it’s that simple,” Roger Federer said. (via Express)

“It’s probably not as important as the serve but it is amazing how returning has improved in the last 20 years.

“There was really some shocking return players back in my day when I first started but now you rarely have them.

“Anyone can make returns at all times. I don’t think there’s really a safe place to go to.

It’s nice to see an improvement and you have different styles of serve.

“You take me, Rafa and Novak and we all return completely different, it is interesting. Rafa is the best at returning way back on the court. It is amazing the power he gets from there. Novak, how long he is and he is still able to stay aggressive.

“I use the slice a lot and the good thing ft you can do it in different ways.

“But the consistency is key when it comes to returning.”

Federer will start his US Open 2019 campaign with a match against Indian debutant Sumit Nagal on August 26, 2019.