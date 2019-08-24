US Open 2019: Naomi Osaka confident over her fitness

Defending champion Naomi Osaka feels “more loose and comfortable” in New York after a “turbulent” few months.
Naomi Osaka is optimistic being a “fast healer” will ensure she is pain free when she starts the defence of her US Open title.
Osaka retired from the Western & Southern Open last week after injuring her left knee in Cincinnati.
The world number one on Friday gave a positive update on her condition as she prepares to face Anna Blinkova in the first round at Flushing Meadows.
Osaka said: “Yeah, it’s getting better. I have been playing more and longer every day. It’s feeling better.
“Luckily I’m a fast healer, so I think it’s looking good.”
“I think going to Indian Wells and kind of learning how defending champion pressure feels, I think it definitely helped me out going into this tournament.” said the 21-year-old.
“Because I just feel more loose and comfortable here. I’m not sure if it’s because the last couple of months have been kind of turbulent, but definitely I feel really comfortable and I know that, despite everything,
“I play well here every year. So I’m not too worried about that.”