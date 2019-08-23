Watch: Roger Federer plays practice match with Dominic Thiem for US Open 2019

It has been a difficult year for Roger Federer, after the Swiss tennis star left the previous three Grand Slams without a trophy. However, he is determined to put that behind him and was seen practising for the upcoming US Open with Dominic Thiem.

Roger Federer is hard at work ahead of the 2019 US Open and was seen playing a practice match with Dominic Thiem. A video recorded by Redditor Varun22486 shows the Swiss tennis star practising ahead of the US Open with Thiem:

Both stars look engaged in a relaxed practice match, exchanging shots across the court. The pair will now head into the competition hoping to win the trophy at the end of it.

Currently ranked fourth in the world, Thiem will take on Thomas Fabbiano in the first round of the 2019 US Open. The Austrian has had a decent year, making it to the final of the 2019 French Open where he was beaten by Rafael Nadal. He did, however, exit the Wimbledon in the first round after retiring from the Australian Open in the second round.

Roger Federer, on the other hand, will look to put a crushing Wimbledon final defeat to Novak Djokovic behind him and win his first Grand Slam of the year. The Swiss star is on his way to finish without one of the ‘big four’ trophies for the first time since 2016.