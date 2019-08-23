Former World number 1 reveals when Roger Federer is planning to retire

Roger Federer does not seem to be letting up despite his age, and a former world number one and former US Open winner feels he can go on for quite some time more.

“He seems to have this unbelievable ability to lose a couple of matches on the regular tour but it doesn’t seem to affect him that much in terms of how he works, his practice and how he plays five set matches”, seven time Grand Slam winner Mats Wilander revealed to Eurosport before the US Open.

“Obviously we are dreaming to think that he is going to be a threat in Grand Slams for another five years, that’s not going to happen but I would say most probably his career will come to an end maybe at the end of 2021 or 2022.

“This is when we have to most probably think ‘okay, that has to be it’ but hey, he’s already defying everything we thought was possible in tennis.”

Federer may have missed out on the chance to win a major Grand Slam trophy at Wimbledon 2019, losing to Novak Djokovic in the final, but he has his sights set on lifting the US Open Championship one more time in his career.