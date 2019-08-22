US Open 2019: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal handed top seeding

The fourth, and final, Grand Slam of the year is just around the corner. Those qualified will begin their US Open journey soon, hoping to win the big prize at the end of it. In the Men’s Singles category, thirty-two of the top contenders have now been allocated seeds, with Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer leading the pack.
Novak Djokovic has been handed the top seed at the 2019 US Open. The Serbian tennis star is currently the number one ranked player in the world and has already won two Grand Slams this year.
Rafael Nadal follows Djokovic in the second position with Roger Federer in third, switching seeding from last month’s Wimbledon. Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev complete the top five.
Here is the US Open 2019 Men’s Singles seedings in full:
1. Novak Djokovic, Serbia
2. Rafael Nadal, Spain
3. Roger Federer, Switzerland
4. Dominic Thiem, Austria
5. Daniil Medvedev, Russia
6. Alexander Zverev, Germany
7. Kei Nishikori, Japan
8. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece
9. Karen Khachanov, Russia
10. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain
11. Fabio Fognini, Italy
12. Borna Coric, Croatia
13. Gael Monfils, France
14. John Isner, United States
15. David Goffin, Belgium
16. Kevin Anderson, South Africa
17. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia
18. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada
19. Guido Pella, Argentina
20. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina
21. Milos Raonic, Canada
22. Marin Cilic, Croatia
23. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland
24. Matteo Berrettini, Italy
25. Lucas Pouille, France
26. Taylor Fritz, United States
27. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia
28. Nick Kyrgios, Australia
29. Benoit Paire, France
30. Kyle Edmund, Great Britain
31. Cristian Garin, Chile
32. Fernando Verdasco, Spain