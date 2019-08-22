US Open 2019: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal handed top seeding

The fourth, and final, Grand Slam of the year is just around the corner. Those qualified will begin their US Open journey soon, hoping to win the big prize at the end of it. In the Men’s Singles category, thirty-two of the top contenders have now been allocated seeds, with Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer leading the pack.

Novak Djokovic has been handed the top seed at the 2019 US Open. The Serbian tennis star is currently the number one ranked player in the world and has already won two Grand Slams this year.

Rafael Nadal follows Djokovic in the second position with Roger Federer in third, switching seeding from last month’s Wimbledon. Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev complete the top five.

Here is the US Open 2019 Men’s Singles seedings in full:

1. Novak Djokovic, Serbia

2. Rafael Nadal, Spain

3. Roger Federer, Switzerland

4. Dominic Thiem, Austria

5. Daniil Medvedev, Russia

6. Alexander Zverev, Germany

7. Kei Nishikori, Japan

8. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece

9. Karen Khachanov, Russia

10. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain

11. Fabio Fognini, Italy

12. Borna Coric, Croatia

13. Gael Monfils, France

14. John Isner, United States

15. David Goffin, Belgium

16. Kevin Anderson, South Africa

17. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia

18. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada

19. Guido Pella, Argentina

20. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina

21. Milos Raonic, Canada

22. Marin Cilic, Croatia

23. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland

24. Matteo Berrettini, Italy

25. Lucas Pouille, France

26. Taylor Fritz, United States

27. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia

28. Nick Kyrgios, Australia

29. Benoit Paire, France

30. Kyle Edmund, Great Britain

31. Cristian Garin, Chile

32. Fernando Verdasco, Spain